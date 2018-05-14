I Said It: First-Round Pick Minkah Fitzpatrick

"Being in the NFL wasn't the end goal. I wanted to be a great player in the NFL, a legendary player in the NFL. I've made it to this part of the journey but there's a whole lot more left to go."

— Fitzpatrick said he's planning on being a house for his parents now that he has reached the NFL, though his goals extend far beyond just being a first-round pick.

— Fitzpatrick was described as one of the most fundamentally sound players in college football during his time at Alabama, and he combined that with his athletic ability to come up with his share of big plays. He was particularly impressive in that department as a true sophomore in 2016 when he led the SEC in interceptions with six and interception return yards with 186. He also returned four picks for touchdowns in his first two seasons at Alabama.