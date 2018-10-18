I Said It: Frank Gore, Travis Swanson & Kenny Stills

"I don't care about it, but I kind of get tired of it because I still can play. I don't care what age I am. If I continue to train and feel good and enjoy the locker room and this organization wants me and I feel I can do it, I'm going to do it.

— Running back Frank Gore constantly gets asked about his age, and being able to remain productive at his age and all other types of questions about his age, which is somewhat understandable because of what he's doing at 35. Gore is coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance with the Dolphins and he's among the NFL leader in yards per rushing attempt at a healthy 4.89. The way Gore sees things, he has worked hard to put himself in this position and continues to work hard, and he'll keep playing as long as he remains productive.

"They're just what you want when you think of edge-protecting tackles. They work good within a group."