I Said It: Isaiah Ford Embracing His Opportunity

— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill got a laugh from the media assembled for his weekly press conference with his reply to being asked if he remembered opposing defenses making an extra effort to disguise coverages when he was a rookie. The question, of course, was asked because of the opposing quarterback this week, Buffalo's Josh Allen. While he didn't remember specifics, Tannehill pointed out it's only logical for defenses to try to make things as confusing as possible for a rookie quarterback, who obviously hasn't seen as many things as a veteran.