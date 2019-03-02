I Said It: Quarterbacks Take The Podium At Combine

“For me it’s about being with the right franchise, being with the right team and win a Super Bowl. I don’t really care how it works out QB1, QB2.”

— Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has plenty of confidence in his ability, but he’s not hung up on needing to be the first quarterback taken in the 2019 draft. It’s widely expected that it will be either Haskins or Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray who will earn that distinction, but Haskins is more concerned about going to the right organization.