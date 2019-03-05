I Said It

Presented by

Tuesday, Mar 05, 2019 05:30 PM

I Said It: National Media On Grier, Flores & Dolphins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

I-Said-It_030519

National media members Charles Davis (NFL Network), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) and Albert Breer (SI.com) spoke to Dolphins.com at the scouting combine in Indianapolis and touched on several topics involving the Dolphins. Here were some of their comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“The best thing you can say about Flo is that he’s his own guy.”

— Breer said that while Head Coach Brian Flores no doubt was influenced by his time with the New England Patriots, he’s also an independent thinker who will have his own way of doing things.

“What you’re getting is a guy that worked his way up through the system but understanding when he was actually ready to make a move.”

— Davis said that even though Flores experienced success on a regular basis as he worked his way up in New England, he was smart enough to recognize when was the right time for him to take on the challenge of becoming a head coach.

“I think this is a foundational offseason in terms of free agency and the draft, trying to put that foundation in place so you can have sustained success for a long time.”

— Jeremiah believes the Dolphins have some good pieces in place at certain spots on the roster, specifically the secondary, but they need to reinforce the offensive and defensive lines. He believes that will be the focus of the offseason for the Dolphins.

“His experience on the personnel side is going to benefit him in a big way.”

— Jeremiah reaffirmed his belief that Flores and the Dolphins will benefit greatly from his background in scouting because Flores can look at the big picture instead of focusing — as many coaches do — on trying to get players with only the upcoming season in mind.

Related Content

I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis
news

I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis

I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine
news

I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine

I Said It: Quarterbacks Take The Podium At Combine
news

I Said It: Quarterbacks Take The Podium At Combine

I Said It: Top RBs Singletary, Holyfield Speak At Combine
news

I Said It: Top RBs Singletary, Holyfield Speak At Combine

I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine
news

I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine

I Said It: Chris Grier & Brian Flores Pre-Combine Interview
news

I Said It: Chris Grier & Brian Flores Pre-Combine Interview

I Said It: Daniel Jeremiah Joins 'The Audible'
news

I Said It: Daniel Jeremiah Joins 'The Audible'

I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media
news

I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media

I Said It: Head Coach Brian Flores Joins 'The Audible'
news

I Said It: Head Coach Brian Flores Joins 'The Audible'

I Said It: Brian Flores Introductory Press Conference
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Introductory Press Conference

I Said It: Stephen Ross & Chris Grier
news

I Said It: Stephen Ross & Chris Grier

Advertising