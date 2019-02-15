I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media

The members of the 2019 Dolphins coaching staff met with the media Friday at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Here were some of the comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Jim Caldwell brings 41 years of coaching experience to his new job of assistant head coach/quarterbacks with the Dolphins, including stints as a head coach with Wake Forest, the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. He remains as enthusiastic as ever about the game and is eager to help the Dolphins succeed in 2019 and beyond.

“There’s not a whole lot that we haven’t had an opportunity to experience. It’s still fun, it’s still exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

— Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has known Head Coach Brian Flores since they worked together in New England, and the two quickly developed a professional and personal relationship. Graham remained friends with Flores after leaving the Patriots, so he naturally is happy about the opportunity of working together again.

“Coach Flores is an impressive person. That’s all I can tell you. He’s an impressive person. … From the time you meet him, you realize there’s something different about him.”

“You always want those guys that are going to show some natural toughness. That position just requires toughness.”

— Defensive line coach Marion Hobby couldn’t resist a little joke when he was asked what kind of players he was looking for at his position: “I like good ones.” Turning serious, Hobby made it clear he valued toughness beyond just speed and agility. He also is looking for defensive linemen who can stop the run as well as rush the passer.

“The most important thing that we need to do as a unit is be the most physical unit on the field each and every game.”