I Said It: Players Confident They're Still In The Hunt

"I'm happy where I'm at, but I'm just ready to keep on growing, keep getting better, keep winning games."

— Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick assessed his performance after the first half of his rookie season, saying it was overall positive but still with room for improvement. The first-round pick from Alabama indeed has been solid in his role as nickel cornerback. Fitzpatrick was named a second-team Midseason All-Rookie safety by The Draft Network.

"We're still in the hunt. That's enough motivation for us to go out there and play one game at a time. If we can start stacking these games and head in the right direction, then we've got an opportunity to still be in the hunt."