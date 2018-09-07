I Said It: Quotes After Friday's Practice

"They're both dedicated students of the game. They love ball. They're always in the building. They're always working at it."

— Matt Burke explained part of the reason the Dolphins, as he put it, has "zero reservations" about moving Bobby McCain from the slot cornerback position to the outside and inserting rookie first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick in the slot. Along with their obvious physical ability, both players' high football IQ made it a smooth transition.

"That 'Hoosiers' quote when he's got four guys and he says, 'My team is on the floor.' That's our team and if it's five linebackers that we're going to play with. We're going to play with five linebackers and we're going to go win some ballgames with those five linebackers."

— Matt Burke understands that five is an unusually low number of linebackers to carry on the 53-man roster and used a famous quote from the basketball movie to illustrate the Dolphins' situation heading into the regular season. Ultimately, it will be more important what those linebackers do than how many of them there are.

"He's a guy you can move around and do a lot of cool things with. We're excited to actually be able to use him and do some different things with him in a variety of different ways."

— Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is excited about the possibilities when it comes to wide receiver Albert Wilson. The veteran free agent acquisition has the speed to make plays from anywhere on the field and he also impressed Dolphins coaches with his ability to quickly pick up the offense.

"He works at it. It's very important to him. He's a good practice player. He studies a lot. I'm really excited to see how it is this first Sunday that I get to be part of it."

— Dowell Loggains is in his first season working with Ryan Tannehill and he's been impressed with the quarterback's work ethic.

"My confidence level in him, he wouldn't be here if we weren't confident in him. I can tell you that much."

— Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi said the battle for the kicking job between rookies Jason Sanders and Greg Joseph came down to the wire, adding he made the determination early in camp that the Dolphins kicker already was on the roster. Sanders ended up winning the job, and Rizzi has plenty of confidence in the seventh-round pick from the University of New Mexico.

"I'm definitely excited to be back and get the opportunity to do what I couldn't do last year. Last year I was sitting at home, wasn't even able to come to the game, but this year I have a chance to make an impact on this team."