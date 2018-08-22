I Said It: Quotes From Coach Gase & Players

— Jerome Baker says he's happy with his progress since the start of training camp, but understands there's a lot he still needs to learn from a football knowledge standpoint. That's where fellow linebackers like Kiko Alonso and Raekwon McMillan can really help him.

"It's going to be an everyday process. Whether it's running routes or whether it's making plays in the pass game, whether it's pass protecting, run block, whatever it is, it's not going to happen overnight."

— Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki has been consistent since he got drafted by the Dolphins in saying that it will take some time to fully develop, but he's also happy with the progess he has made. Gesicki specifically mentioned that after making some mental errors in the spring with things such as where to line up, he now he's on top of those things. For Gesicki and the other Dolphins rookies, the biggest thing is to just keep making steady progress.