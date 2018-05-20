I Said It: Seventh-Round Pick Quentin Poling

"Just knowing that I'm going to prepare to do it. Preparation and knowing what you're doing will allow you to make up a lot of the game-speed type things."

— Poling has plenty of confidence he'll be able to make a successful jump to the NFL after being a dominant linebacker in the Mid-American Conference. As a point of reference, Poling was the only MAC linebacker selected in the 2018 draft.

"I feel comfortable with where I am right now, but not really. I've got to make the transition here, so you've got to stay a little uncomfortable with everything and I can always get better."