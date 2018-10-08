I Said It: Team Remains Positive, Together

"We want to play them both. We were trying to figure out the rhythm. It felt like we found it yesterday."

— Head Coach Adam Gase liked the way he was able to get Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake both involved in the game against Cincinnati. Gore handled more of the work in the running game, particularly carrying the ball on first down. Drake, meanwhile, led the team in receptions with a career-high seven and he scored the team's only offensive touchdown. The Dolphins have a great one-two combination at running back with Gore and Drake, and finding the best way to utilize them always is a challenge.

"We're going to play next week no matter how many guys we have. We just have to make sure that what we decide is the right thing for us this week and then what we run is the right thing for us."