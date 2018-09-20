I Said It: Thursday Post-practice Quotes

— Adam Gase discussed the development of Jakeem Grant as a wide receiver, a growth that really became obvious once Grant moved to the outside. Grant clearly is shorter than the traditional outside receivers, but Gase says Grant's speed is the more important factor there because opposing cornerbacks often play off the line against him because they fear his ability to get behind them.

"He's always ready to go whatever we ask him to do. He's built a little different."

— Adam Gase pointed out one thing that makes first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, and that's his ability to quickly absorb information. That ability combined with his athletic skills made Fitzpatrick such a good prospect coming out of the University of Alabama, and it's why there probably wouldn't much trepidation if he were asked to play safety after being used as the nickel cornerback the first two games.

"Hopefully I'll keep going and when that time comes, if I get in there I'll be happy about that. But I really don't think about, though."