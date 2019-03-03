I Said It

Sunday, Mar 03, 2019 07:13 PM

I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis

Here are more noteworthy comments from the 2019 scouting combine media sessions, along with some perspective:

“After the game, whenever my time comes to hang it up, I want to stay around the game because I love it. It’s given me so much and I want to at least be some type of analyst, be in front of the camera, use this million-dollar smile I’ve been told I got.”

— Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins not only had great success on the field at Clemson, but in the classroom as well. He was the first Clemson football player to earn a degree in just 2 ½ years and earned the William V. Campbell Trophy after his senior season for his work the classroom, in the community and on the field. Wilkins’ undergraduate degree was in communications.

“I think it’s extremely close-minded to set an arbitrary threshold of you can’t do something if you’re this length. If your arms were longer, you’d be able to reach the keyboard a little bit better, but I think you’d be a great writer with whatever length your arms are.”

— Alabama tackle Jonah Williams was one of the top players in college football at his position last season, but he found himself answering a lot of questions about his arm length, which has prompted the idea he’d be a better fit at guard in the NFL. Williams has made clear his preference is to play tackle in the NFL. It should be noted that former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas, who likely will be elected to the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible, had arms that measured just one-eighth of an inch longer than those of Williams.

“99-1 balls I call them. The 1 percent I'm not coming down with it, it may be a bad ball by the quarterback.”

— Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was perhaps the star of the combine as he displayed great athletic ability to go along with the sculpted physique that generated so much buzz on social media. Metcalf, the son of former Chicago Bears guard Terrence Metcalf, also demonstrated during his media session he’s not lacking in confidence.

“I just feel that I play with a lot more speed than most D-linemen do. Especially the ones coming out this year. I feel like when you turn my tape on, you turn other guys’ tape on, I'm moving at a different speed.”

— Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has drawn comparisons to Rams star Aaron Donald because he’s a bit undersized for his position but still finds a way to be consistently disruptive. Oliver has enough quickness that NFL teams asked him to work out at linebacker at the combine, a position switch with which Oliver said he’d have no problem. Oliver, 6-2, 287, did indicate his preference is to remain along the defensive line.

Advertising