I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis

Here are more noteworthy comments from the 2019 scouting combine media sessions, along with some perspective:

“After the game, whenever my time comes to hang it up, I want to stay around the game because I love it. It’s given me so much and I want to at least be some type of analyst, be in front of the camera, use this million-dollar smile I’ve been told I got.”

— Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins not only had great success on the field at Clemson, but in the classroom as well. He was the first Clemson football player to earn a degree in just 2 ½ years and earned the William V. Campbell Trophy after his senior season for his work the classroom, in the community and on the field. Wilkins’ undergraduate degree was in communications.

“I think it’s extremely close-minded to set an arbitrary threshold of you can’t do something if you’re this length. If your arms were longer, you’d be able to reach the keyboard a little bit better, but I think you’d be a great writer with whatever length your arms are.”