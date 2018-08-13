I Said It: Training Camp Day 13

— Tight end A.J. Derby missed practice time because of a foot injury, but he's back now and looking to make an impact to carve out a role for himself in the Dolphins offense.

"I don't make the call on who goes on the field. I just work to do the best I can and then I'm going to try to make plays when I'm in there."

— A.J. Derby is one of six tight ends on the roster and involved in one of the most heated position battles in training camp. Derby appeared in two games for the Dolphins last season after being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos and had two catches for 20 yards. He's doing battle at tight end with rookie draft picks Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, as well as MarQueis Gray, Gavin Escobar and Thomas Duarte.

"All I'll say is get back to the basics and the fundamentals and get those things corrected, and next thing you know, who can stop us?"