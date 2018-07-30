I Said It: Training Camp Day 5

— Wide receiver Albert Wilson said he wasn't concerned about whether he ended up starting for the Dolphins because he's confident that Adam Gase will find a way to get everybody involved regardless of who opens the game.

"It's awesome. A big thing he brings to the table is energy."

— Wilson enjoyed having Gase lining up across from wide receivers the past two days when they worked on drills where they get physical against defensive backs to get off the line of scrimmage.

"Right now he's a fun assistant. I don't know what position he is. He's a fun assistant."