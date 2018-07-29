I Said It

I Said It: Training Camp Day Four

Jul 29, 2018 at 03:07 PM
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some of the comments after Day 4 of training camp that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn sees a benefit in keeping the same five starting offensive linemen together in practice, which is what the Dolphins have done with Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis and Ja'Wuan James.

— Washburn used the explanation when he was asked about the progress of guard Jesse Davis. Washburn says the goal is to become as technically sound as possible so that every play looks the same. He said Davis was making progress in that aspect.

— Wide receivers coach Ben Johnson has developed a quick appreciation for the way Danny Amendola approaches his job. Johnson said that Amendola doesn't quite know the entire offense yet and works like someone worried about messing up because of it. That sets a perfect example for every other wide receiver on the roster.

— Tackle Laremy Tunsil has plenty of respect for guard Josh Sitton's football resume, and the smile on his face as he described Sitton's personality was a good indication he's taken to his new teammate off the field as well.

— Wide receiver Jakeem Grant likes the depth at wide receiver, even though it's going to leave Coach Adam Gase with the challenge of finding ways to spread the ball around.

— Grant said the biggest change in his game from his rookie season now that he's about to enter his third year in the NFL deals with confidence. Grant said he spent a good deal of his rookie year trying to show he belonged at this level, whereas now he can have more fun and let his ability take over.

"His versatility lets us kind of move the other guys around, and it's very valuable. I mean I can't tell you how valuable it is. It's just, it's crucial."

— MarQueis Gray has been with the Dolphins since 2016, making him the longest-tenured tight end on the roster. In part because of his low-key demeanor, Gray can get overlooked at times, though tight ends coach Shane Day understands his value.

"I think we're really fortunate. I feel like all six tight ends, if we needed them to play in a game, could play in a game."

— Day is happy with the progress of the tight ends group and likes the depth after the offseason acquisitions of Gavin Escobar and draft picks Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to a group that already included MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby and Thomas Duarte.

"I don't think there's anything that he can't handle. He's not a real up-and-down personality-wise person. He's kind of even-keeled."

— Running backs coach Eric Studesville likes Kenyan Drake's make-up, which complement nicely his very obvious physical skills.

