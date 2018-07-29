I Said It: Training Camp Day Four

— Grant said the biggest change in his game from his rookie season now that he's about to enter his third year in the NFL deals with confidence. Grant said he spent a good deal of his rookie year trying to show he belonged at this level, whereas now he can have more fun and let his ability take over.

"His versatility lets us kind of move the other guys around, and it's very valuable. I mean I can't tell you how valuable it is. It's just, it's crucial."

— MarQueis Gray has been with the Dolphins since 2016, making him the longest-tenured tight end on the roster. In part because of his low-key demeanor, Gray can get overlooked at times, though tight ends coach Shane Day understands his value.

"I think we're really fortunate. I feel like all six tight ends, if we needed them to play in a game, could play in a game."

— Day is happy with the progress of the tight ends group and likes the depth after the offseason acquisitions of Gavin Escobar and draft picks Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe to a group that already included MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby and Thomas Duarte.

"I don't think there's anything that he can't handle. He's not a real up-and-down personality-wise person. He's kind of even-keeled."