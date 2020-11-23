Jesse Davis Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 23, 2020 at 04:11 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed guard/tackle Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davis has started all 10 games for the Dolphins this season at three different positions, with five starts at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at right guard. In 2017, he also started games at left guard, making him the third player in team history to start games at four different offensive line positions. He has played in 57 career games with 51 starts after joining the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 22, 2016. Davis originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Seattle on May 2, 2015.

Related Content

news

Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated tight end Chris Myarick for Sunday's game. 
news

Antonio Callaway Promoted to Active Roster, Benito Jones Elevated

The Dolphins announced they signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Running Back Jordan Howard Waived

The Dolphins have waived running back Jordan Howard.
news

Zach Sieler Signs Contract Extension

The Dolphins announced they signed Zach Sieler to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Kyle Van Noy Activated, Antonio Callaway Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins activated Kyle Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated Antonio Callaway to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Benito Jones, Chris Myarick Elevated to Active Roster

The Dolphins elevated defensive tackle Benito Jones and tight end Chris Myarick as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday's game. 
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. Activated, Three Others Placed on Reserve/COVID List

The Dolphins announced they have activated wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Preston Williams Placed on Injured Reserve

The Dolphins today placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Commit $75M to Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

"Dolphins Challenge Cancer" will be the new name for its year-round mission.
news

Activated Austin Jackson, Elevated Kirk Merritt

The Dolphins have activated Austin Jackson off injured reserve and elevated Kirk Merritt as a COVID-19 replacement.
news

Lynn Bowden Jr. Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Dolphins placed wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Advertising