Mailbag: Week 10 Dolphins vs Browns

Question from @shammbr0w – How do you see the backfield shares being divided going forward after seeing such success from Jeff Wilson Jr.

A: Most run games around the league operate with multiple backs; even the Browns, with the leading rusher in the league, have given 117 carries to players not named Nick Chubb. Prior to the Wilson trade, the Dolphins operated largely with a two-headed attack that involved Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at various times this season.

Raheem Mostert has shown his value to this offense in all three facets of the running back position. Jeff Wilson Jr. gives the Dolphins another multi-faceted player who can excel in all three facets as well. Their nearly 50-50 split Sunday in Chicago was almost an ideal situation, though it will certainly depend on the game plan in a given week.

Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Eric Studesville discussed the rotation and the goal of the Dolphins' backs on Thursday.

"The bottom line of this game is we got to find a way to win," Studesville said. "And we're going to contribute whatever way that is. If that's in my room – Jeff has a great block right out of halftime that gives us a 22-yard throw to Tyreek (Hill) on the sidelines. We're going to do whatever we have to do to contribute to the win."

Question from @PaddyPerk – What stood out about Bradley Chubb's first game with the Dolphins

A: I know the sacks and pressures weren't eye-popping, but his ability to impact the pocket and force the quarterback off his spot was evident. On several reps, Chubb moved the left tackle straight into Justin Fields with his bull rush. Of course, Fields was able to maneuver and make plays, but the process of Chubb getting that push will produce results over a long period of time if he can sustain that level of play.

Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer talked on Thursday about the traits he admires most about Chubb.