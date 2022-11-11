Mailbag: Week 10 Dolphins vs Browns

It's been a year of streaks for the 2022 Miami Dolphins, who bring a three-game winning streak back home to Hard Rock Stadium. Before the bye week, one of the NFL's best rushing attacks and the Cleveland Browns come to town as the Dolphins look to improve to 7-3 on the season. That would be the team's best start to a season through 10 games since 2001.
Each Thursday, we put out the call for questions on Twitter. We choose three every week to be answered on the mailbag, as well as three for the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield and three more here on the written mailbag.
Question from @shammbr0w – How do you see the backfield shares being divided going forward after seeing such success from Jeff Wilson Jr.
A: Most run games around the league operate with multiple backs; even the Browns, with the leading rusher in the league, have given 117 carries to players not named Nick Chubb. Prior to the Wilson trade, the Dolphins operated largely with a two-headed attack that involved Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at various times this season.
Raheem Mostert has shown his value to this offense in all three facets of the running back position. Jeff Wilson Jr. gives the Dolphins another multi-faceted player who can excel in all three facets as well. Their nearly 50-50 split Sunday in Chicago was almost an ideal situation, though it will certainly depend on the game plan in a given week.
Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Eric Studesville discussed the rotation and the goal of the Dolphins' backs on Thursday.
"The bottom line of this game is we got to find a way to win," Studesville said. "And we're going to contribute whatever way that is. If that's in my room – Jeff has a great block right out of halftime that gives us a 22-yard throw to Tyreek (Hill) on the sidelines. We're going to do whatever we have to do to contribute to the win."
Question from @PaddyPerk – What stood out about Bradley Chubb's first game with the Dolphins
A: I know the sacks and pressures weren't eye-popping, but his ability to impact the pocket and force the quarterback off his spot was evident. On several reps, Chubb moved the left tackle straight into Justin Fields with his bull rush. Of course, Fields was able to maneuver and make plays, but the process of Chubb getting that push will produce results over a long period of time if he can sustain that level of play.
Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer talked on Thursday about the traits he admires most about Chubb.
"He's an extremely hard worker," Boyer said. "Like he's in here early, leaves late. It's important to him. He's a phenomenal person, too … I would say he's a charismatic individual immediately. Guys in the locker room, he just has that that demeanor about him. Love everything about what he's been since he's been here and then obviously we're working very hard to put him in positions that he can succeed."
Question from @FinzMike – What's the one thing the Dolphins cannot allow to happen if they want to win Sunday?
A: The Browns are a run-first, play-action team that gets the offense rolling when they stay ahead of the chains and can utilize the deep drops for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He has the sixth-longest time to throw in the league and that often correlates with the success of their ground game. Nick Chubb leads the league in broken tackles and yards after initial contact; so limiting his ability to manufacture extra yardage will be the key.
