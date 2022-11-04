Mailbag: Week 9 Dolphins at Bears

Question from @yaboyturo – Does the addition of Bradley Chubb change the way Boyer schemes defenses and if so how?

A: It does from the standpoint that it increases the Dolphins flexibility and versatility. Bradley Chubb can play multiple positions – including his bread and butter edge rushing prowess from a two-point stance – which made him a household name in Denver.

With a weekly game-plan approach, the Dolphins increased their ability to A.) Win more three-and-four-man pass rush situations and, B.) Dial up exotics to maximize the combination of size and athletic prowess Chubb features. He measured in the 87th percentile or better in the vert, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and 10-split back in his 2018 pre-draft workout. He can execute a variety of rush games against the pass and play a hard edge against the run. When he's been healthy, he's been an 80-plus percent snap-taker, so he's really game for anything.

Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer addressed this very topic on Thursday.

"I think it's dependent on how you feel about your matchups week to week and what you feel like the offense is doing to you on how you use guys and where you put them," Boyer said. "I think that's kind of – is it advantageous? Again, you can get a sack on a three-man rush, or you could rush eight and have really good coverage in the back end. It goes hand-in-hand, but I would say it opens up a lot more avenues to you from a coverage perspective when you can rush with four."

Question from @FinzWinz – What are the Dolphins getting in Jeff Wilson?

A: A back who has proven himself within this very system. A player who brings an element of physicality and toughness to the backfield. He can catch routes over the middle, out wide and help the quarterback in pass protection. His touchdown and first down production really stands out. On 435 career touches, he's amassed 19 total touchdowns and 113 first downs – that's a conversion rate of 30.3 percent.