Mailbag: Week 7 Dolphins vs Steelers

Question from @*D_Shaw02* – Who's been the biggest surprise player so far this year?

A: I'm not sure I would call it a surprise since he played so well through OTAs and training camp, but I think the obvious answer is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M Commerce, right? Kader Kohou proved all offseason that he belonged on an NFL field and now he's producing at a level that should have fans excited about his potential growth and development each week.

The way Kohou stays on top of routes, and not just his quick reaction, but physically change directions at the drop of a hat; those are ideal traits for the cornerback position. He's also been impressive as a tackler when he's had to fit the run.

Maybe it's a surprise to fans that saw him for the first time in that Week 1 game against New England, but he had been trending that way for months.

Question from @Phin1984Gareth – What is it that makes Tyreek Hill so tough to cover?

A: We had the benefit of hearing from Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker on Thursday. He discussed Hill's competitive nature, how he's wired and the impact it has on the rest of the room.