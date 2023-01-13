Mailbag: Wildcard Playoffs Dolphins at Bills

Question from @iq_snowman – How do we stop Josh Allen?

A: That's the million dollar question every time anyone plays Buffalo, isn't it? Miami has done well in stretches over the last handful of meetings, but allen always seems to find a way to have an explosive quarter; a period where it takes a handful of snaps – spread over two or three series – to light up the scoreboard.

Allen did lead the NFL in turnover-worthy plays this season, a Pro Football Focus stat that tracks interceptable passes that didn't wind up as takeaways. Think back to the Week 3 game when Miami had a few hands on footballs but couldn't quite finish the play. That is on top of six total fumbles in the two games, with just two being recovered by the guys in aqua and orange. You've got to find a way to take the ball away in addition to those punts you've forced in these previous matchups.

Furthermore, I think the best way to accomplish that is to keep Allen in the pocket. When he breaks contain, he can hunt big plays. There's nobody on the planet better than him at making you pay once he gets outside the tackles. How do you accomplish that? Miami's defensive line coach Austin Clark gave us the keys on Thursday.

"I think it's being coordinated," said Clark. "How many guys are we bringing, your rush lanes, your eyes, gap integrity, level rush, middle push. All those things kind of factor into it depending on how many guys we're bringing and what we're doing."

Question from @Luiz_Tweets – What's the best way to approach this game? Trying to match points with the Bills feels like a recipe for disaster.

A: I think you have to let the game script play out before you settle into a particular mode of operation. You always enter with a plan for how the game-flow will go, but things also come up that coaches and players have to adapt to. Ultimately, I think offensive coordinator Frank Smith said it best in his availability on Thursday.