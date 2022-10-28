Mailbag: Week 8 Dolphins at Lions

From the prime time lights of Hard Rock Stadium to Ford Field, the Dolphins look to repeat their Sunday night performance this week in Detroit and secure their first win this season against an NFC foe.
Each Thursday, we put out the call for questions on Twitter. We choose three every week to be answered on the mailbag, as well as three for the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield and three more here on the written mailbag.
Question from @Finsheat83 – What happens now with Brandon Jones' snaps?
A: The beauty of this defense exists in its multiplicity. Players are cross-trained and prepared for multiple situations that can arise from both attrition and game plan specific needs.
We've seen Elijah Campbell play some safety. Last week, it was Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley seeing a significant bump in playing time; and then of course the tried and true veteran, Eric Rowe. Among those four players you have a mix of guys with versatile skill sets between covering the deep part of the field, coming down as the force defender in the box and rushing the quarterback.
If there's one thing we've learned about Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer since his 2019 arrival, it's that he knows how to coach up defensive backs and find production up and down the roster.
Question from @*Elongoria66* – What's your take on the Alec Ingold pickup so far this season?
A: I think he's an integral part of the offense that does things nobody else on the offense can – hence being the only fullback on the roster! His ability to lead our backs up into the gap, run a route from a flexed-out position, or factor in the pass protection plan is a unique skillset that not many teams are afforded.
I also think the more the season goes along and the offensive system becomes increasingly second-nature will only help matters. Ingold's a big part of all the looks this Dolphins run game, and coinciding play-action game, can give opposing defenses. It's a lot to prepare for.
Question from @Cycokirk – What did you see from Tua in his first game back?
A: More of the same, to be perfectly honest. His pocket management, pre-snap processing and going through his post-snap progression checklist has been an extremely encouraging development in his game. He's playing with the same decisiveness and explosiveness that we saw back at Alabama when he was one of the nation's most-highly coveted prospects.
Akin to the previous question, the more reps and time Tua gets in this system, the more dangerous he could become as the ultimate distributor. He's already operating at a high level between the ears and he's played just five games under this current regime and offense. It's beyond impressive and I don't think it's talked about enough.
