Mailbag: Week 8 Dolphins at Lions

Question from @Finsheat83 – What happens now with Brandon Jones' snaps?

A: The beauty of this defense exists in its multiplicity. Players are cross-trained and prepared for multiple situations that can arise from both attrition and game plan specific needs.

We've seen Elijah Campbell play some safety. Last week, it was Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley seeing a significant bump in playing time; and then of course the tried and true veteran, Eric Rowe. Among those four players you have a mix of guys with versatile skill sets between covering the deep part of the field, coming down as the force defender in the box and rushing the quarterback.

If there's one thing we've learned about Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer since his 2019 arrival, it's that he knows how to coach up defensive backs and find production up and down the roster.

Question from @*Elongoria66* – What's your take on the Alec Ingold pickup so far this season?

A: I think he's an integral part of the offense that does things nobody else on the offense can – hence being the only fullback on the roster! His ability to lead our backs up into the gap, run a route from a flexed-out position, or factor in the pass protection plan is a unique skillset that not many teams are afforded.