Mailbag: Week 5 Dolphins at Jets

Question from @Phindiana13 – Are you worried about the pass rush yet? We haven't had multiple sacks in a game since week 1.

A: The Dolphins did have four sacks in the Week 3 win vs. Buffalo. Sacks are great plays but it's not a true measure of the quality of a pass rush. Disrupting the quarterback and the timing of the offense is ultimately the idea. Christian Wilkins is currently third among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate and Jaelan Phillips is eighth among ESPN's edge rusher distinction; not to mention Melvin Ingram was just named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

I think the sack number says more about the opposing quarterbacks the Dolphins have faced. Few players are better are making rushers miss and extending than Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Allen has taken eight sacks this season and half of them (four) came in the one game against Miami. Jackson's been dumped behind the line the same amount, just eight times. It was a slow start for the Bengals in pass pro but in the last two games Burrow has been sacked just three times. For the Dolphins, continuing to disrupt the opposing quarterback will eventually lead to better sack production.

Question from @99JoeWeZ – What about Kader Kohou's game has made him so successful early on?