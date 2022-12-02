Mailbag: Week 13 Dolphins at 49ers

Question from @Jeff_Ohara – The Dolphins will win if…

A: They score more points than the 49ers. Jokes aside, this is one of my favorite matchups in recent memory; not just from a Dolphins perspective, but football in general. Everything Miami does well, the Niners excel in the converse of that action, and vice versa.

Miami features the best passing attacking when throwing between the numbers. The Niners are the best at defending that area of the field. Both passing offenses get the ball out quick, but both sides have exceptional four-man pass rushes.

I think the team that can assert its will and get the game to follow their script will be victorious. Getting quarterback Jimmy Garappolo off his first and second read. Finding a way to influence linebacker Fred Warner and create false steps in that second level of the 49ers defense. It's going to be a challenge because the 49ers are talented and well-coached.

"They have a very good team, coached very well, and they play really hard," Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. "And what a wonderful opportunity for us to go on the road and play a team that you have to earn everything you get. And that's literally why we do it."

Question from @TuaOurSavior - Do you think this upcoming stretch will show us what this team is really about?

A: I think every game is an opportunity to prove what you're all about as a football team. Last week, the Dolphins came out of the gates with an intent to start fast. It put them in a position where they were able to remove the starting quarterback from the game prior to the fourth quarter. Each week in the NFL, from a media and coverage perspective, is a saga of its own. So, I think the narrative and perception around a team can always change regardless of the week.

Now, that said, if they can go out west and take care of business against a really good football team in their house, that would be among the most impressive wins of the season – something this team has proven it can do with wins over Baltimore and Buffalo earlier in the season, two teams with a combined record of 16-7.