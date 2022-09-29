Mailbag: Week 4 Dolphins at Bengals

Question from @noahsadork: The Dolphins will be 4-0 Friday morning if…

A: They'll need to be sharp in all areas against a good team like Cincinnati, but if I had to choose one it would be the pass rush. The defense played so hard Sunday and kept coming after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen despite him turning in some sensational plays. Playing with that effort should help the Miami defense keep the Bengals scoring to a minimum tonight.

Question from @Joey_Edminster: Who's a player you think is doing really well but isn't getting talked about enough?

A: My first thought is to go to the offensive line since they never seem to get enough love. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams have both been fantastic through three games.

My second thought is Emmanuel Ogbah. Nobody wins one-on-one pass rushes off the edge more consistently since 2020 – the year of his arrival – than Ogbah. His run defense and conditioning – 70 snaps played Sunday – often go unnoticed, not to mention his blocked field goal against the Bills.

My third thought is Duke Riley. His coverage and sideline-to-sideline range really stand out when you turn on the tape.