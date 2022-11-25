Mailbag: Week 12 Dolphins vs Texans

Question from @Billfrom Boynton – With the SF game and 3 game road trip looming, what is Coach doing to make sure this team doesn't overlook a game Houston team that has given the Giants, Eagles and Titans tough games?

A: Great question, Bill! I want to give you an excerpt from Coach McDaniel because, well, duh, but the first thing that comes to mind is philosophy of deliberate intention. He's been big on that and the refusal to short change the process by any measure. Each game is an opportunity, right? And, in this sport with just 17 regular season games, opportunities are fleeting, so I can't imagine he, this staff or this team takes any aspect of any day lightly.

Let's hear from Coach McDaniel on the fact that the Dolphins are sitting first in the AFC East entering Week 12.

"It's an accomplishment that isn't one that we're chasing, nor does it matter except in the moment and how you use it," said McDaniel. "So I'm happy with where we're at, I've been in first place and won the division after 10 weeks. And I've been in last place after 10 weeks and won the division. So it's neither here nor there. As long as we keep moving in the appropriate trajectory, I'll be good with it."

Question from @R2cb – Can we expect to see this defense mix in more zone blitzes now that Chubb is more acclimated to the defense?

A: There's no question that more time in this complex defensive system will improve Bradley Chubb and the entire unit's ability to play faster. I thought the Cleveland game was so encouraging because of the pressure they generated against one of the league's best offensive lines with minimal extra rushers called upon.

I think it helps more in the sense of the game packages Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer loves to call. This is a system that has always utilized stunts, slants and twists with great frequency and it's a big part of how the front operates together as a team to create chances for one another.

Boyer talked a little about the rush effort in the Cleveland game earlier this week.