Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 Preview

All the anticipation and all the hype that was building for months came and went in a flash on Thursday night. The Dolphins landed one of college football's most decorated quarterbacks in the history of the game, a tackle with rare athletic ability and yet another feisty defensive back .
The work has just begun, however. The Dolphins have three picks scheduled today and thanks to a trade down from 26 to 30, a league-high nine selections on Saturday . Before we look forward to what's ahead, some expert analysis on the Dolphins first night in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
"As a pure quarterback, he's as good as it gets coming out of the collegiate ranks, in a number of years," said ESPN's Mel Kiper during the first round broadcast.
USC Tackle Austin Jackson
"[The Miami Dolphins] are getting a true left tackle with outstanding foot quickness and athleticism," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said after the selection. "The upside with this kid is off the charts because of his ability to bend his knees and move. He's an outstanding athlete."
Auburn Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene
"Noah Igbinoghene is [going to] be an awesome slot corner," NBC Sports Chris Simms said via Twitter. "Man, the Dolphins are going to be hard to throw on."
It's not just the draft class that's turning heads, it's the work of Chris Grier and the Miami front office to keep the league guessing as to the Dolphins plans with that fifth pick. Albert Breer of the MMQB detailed Miami's misdirection on draft night.
"[Shout out] to the Dolphins G.M. Chris Grier," Breer tweeted. "He fooled a lot of people. Me included."
Plenty of Talent Remaining on Day 2
Draft pundits and analysts alike have spoken at length about the depth of this year's class, and the prime pickings that promised to be on the board on Day 2. The Dolphins pick twice in the second round (39 and 56 overall) and again in the third round with the 70th overall pick.
Here's a look at some of the top talent remaining, by position, on The Draft Network's Big Board. Only players that rank in the Draft Network's top 64 overall players are listed.
Running Back
- J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (18th on TDN) – "J.K. Dobbins is a future feature back. Dobbins' vision will allow him to thrive in a gap heavy rushing system, he's masterful in his press of the LOS (line of scrimmage) and short-area agility to cut and work to daylight based on defensive flow." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- D'Andre Swift, Georgia (23rd on TDN) – "A highly effective runner outside the tackles with a unique blend of physicality, acceleration and body control to maximize space and confound angles at the second level." – Ben Solak, TDN
- Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (25th on TDN) – "A strongly built and mature all-around frame helps him become a nuisance, between-the-tackles runner who also has more than enough speed to maximize long gains." – Jordan Reid, TDN
Wide Receiver
- Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado (31st on TDN) – "Shenault is a versatile weapon that can challenge defenses at every level of the field. An impressive blend of size, physicality, burst and ball skills, Shenault has no limitations in the ways he can make plays." – Joe Marino, TDN
- Denzel Mims, Baylor (35th on TDN) – "Mims has a catch radius the size of Mars, with unfathomable leaping ability, tremendous concentration and body control in the air, and the hand strength to snag and secure balls at the very extent of his considerable frame." – Ben Solak, TDN
Offensive Line
- Lucas Niang, TCU (46th on TDN) – "Lucas Niang is a high-upside starter in the NFL. Niang's mobility would make him a great fit in a zone-style system and his length and range as a pass blocker make him an attractive option for teams with deeper passing concepts." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Josh Jones, Houston (48th on TDN) – "Only scratching the surface of his true potential, he went from being an athletic offensive tackle relying solely on that to one that uses savvy techniques and bend as a blocker." – Jordan Reid, TDN
- Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU (54th on TDN) – "The anchor for the LSU Tigers' offensive line that claimed the Joe Moore Award in 2019 which is awarded to college football's best unit, Lloyd Cushenberry has many of the qualities needed to become a quality starter in the NFL." – Joe Marino, TDN
Defensive Line
- A.J. Epenesa, Iowa (27th on TDN) – "A.J. Epenesa projects well as a scheme diverse talent. His value comes in traffic but his penetration ability on the interior is matched by his ability to drive and collapse the POA." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State (29th on TDN) – "Yetur Gross-Matos features a loaded toolbox of traits and enters the league after compiling 94 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks across his last two seasons at Penn State." – Joe Marino, TDN
- Justin Madukbuike, Texas A&M (38th on TDN) – "Justin Madubuike projects favorably into numerous defensive fronts. Implemented as a 0-tech NT in rush situations, 3T and also as a base end, there's versatility here that makes Madubuike an appealing player in a number of different fronts." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Ross Blacklock, TCU (39th on TDN) – "Ross Blacklock is a rare exciting defensive prospect from the Big Twelve with all the tools needed to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL." – Joe Marino, TDN
Defensive Backs
- Xavier McKinney, Alabama (17th on TDN) – "Xavier McKinney can be a game-changing defender for an NFL defense. With plus tackling skills in space, strong football IQ and a knack for hunting the football in all phases, McKinney projects as a difference maker and explosive play creator." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Grant Delpit, LSU (26th on TDN) – "Grant Delpit was one of the SEC's most dynamic defensive playmakers across his final two seasons in Baton Rouge, earning First-Team All-SEC recognition in consecutive seasons, unanimous All-American honors and claiming the Jim Thorpe Award in 2019 as the nation's best defensive back." – Joe Marino, TDN
- Antoine Winfield Jr. (36th on TDN) – "Antoine Winfield Jr. brings an established NFL pedigree to the 2020 NFL Draft. His father's exploits clearly left an impression on Winfield Jr. — he's an instinctive player who illustrates a clear feel for the game on the back end." Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Jeremy Chinn (40th on TDN) – "Jeremy Chinn is a small-school safety that dominated his level of competition with explosive athletic ability and physicality." Joe Marino, TDN
- Ashtyn Davis (52nd on TDN) – "Davis has strong tackling skills on the back end and some effective reps dropping down into the box to play man-to-man in the slot." – Kyle Crabbs, TDN
- Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne (53rd on TDN) – "Kyle Dugger was a Division II sensation where he was a physical presence on defense that filled up the stat sheet. In addition, he also served as a returner and running back. As a punt returner, Dugger scored six touchdowns for his career." – Joe Marino, TDN
- Trevon Diggs, Alabama (50th on TDN) – "Diggs is a converted WR and has plus size, length, ball skills, and route recognition for the position. As a multi-year player in the Saban defense with an offensive background, Diggs excels at reading route stems and pacing, as well as understanding situational tendencies, and frequently smothers receivers out of the half-turn or from flat-footed reads with anticipation and vision." – Ben Solak, TDN
- Bryce Hall, Virginia (56th on TDN) – "From his off the field acumen to his on the field production, Hall went down as one of the better players in program history. He's the type of player that teams will love to add to the locker room as he's a culture builder and one that will always represent your franchise the right way." – Jordan Reid, TDN
