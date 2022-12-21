Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season. The organization collaborated with Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), Football UNITES™ community partners, local minority-owned food partners and corporate partners to distribute holiday gifts and meals to community members in need.
Miami Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg, LB Jaelan Phillips and CB Trill Williams joined Dolphins alumni, cheerleaders and staff at the annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group, providing gifts to more than 200 local family members at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13. With gifts purchased by the Miami Dolphins and The Morgan Law Group, pre-selected families from Football UNITES™ community partners took part in holiday games, crafts and enjoyed meals prepared by Miami Dolphins minority-owned partner Adam's Catering.
Additional Miami Dolphins holiday events included:
- Tuesday, Dec. 13: Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah partnered with Boys and Girls Club of Miami to distribute holiday gifts to more than 50 youth.
- Tuesday, Dec. 13: Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel visited the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital to distribute holiday gifts to 15 children.
- Monday, Dec. 19: The Miami Dolphins 2022 rookie class partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to host its annual Adopt-A-Family for the Holidays event at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins players TE Tanner Connor, OL James Empey, WR Erik Ezukanma, LB Cameron Goode, S Verone McKinley III, WR Braylon Sanders and LB Channing Tindall purchased and distributed gifts to a pre-selected family of 13 in-need. The family was also provided meals prepared by Dolphins minority-owned food partner Reggae Beats.
- Monday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb and LB Jaelan Phillips partnered with Boy and Girls Club of Broward County Jim & Jan Moran Unit to distribute holiday gifts to over 250 youth and provided meals prepared by food partner Troy's BBQ.
- Monday, Dec. 19: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert hosted a holiday toy drive at Per4orm Broward Sports and Fitness Training Gym in Davie, Florida. Mostert later delivered donated gifts as well as additional gifts he purchased to over 150 members of the New Smyrna Beach community on Tuesday, Dec. 20. A native of New Smyrna Beach, Mostert distributed gifts to families impacted by Hurricane Nicole.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to adopt four Broward County families for the holidays. Gaskin purchased gifts for 19 family members and distributed them at Hard Rock Stadium. The families were also provided meals prepared by food partner Balou's Kitchen.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins LB Andrew Van Ginkel partnered with the DCC to distribute holiday gifts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer's pediatric oncology clinic, Alex's Place, for 30 pediatric patients.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins DE Zach Sieler partnered with the Sieler Safe Haven Foundation to surprise 12 kids with a holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker partnered with the Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club in Coconut Grove to distribute holiday gifts to 100 kids.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb visited Baptist Health South Florida to distribute holiday gifts to eight patients and their families.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker, in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60, surprised students with a grant at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The grant was allocated towards the purchase of a new milk cooler for their school cafeteria servicing over 1,200 students.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: The Miami Dolphins hosted a Junior Dolphins Fall Donation presented by Baptist Health and surprised the Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School varsity boys football team with a weight room makeover on Tuesday, Dec. 20. In addition to the weightroom, student athletes enjoyed meals from Dolphins restaurant partner Green Envy. The weight room will service over 600 student athletes of the Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School athletics program.
- Wednesday, Dec. 21: Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle partnered with Boys and Girls Club of Broward to adopt a family for the holidays. Waddle purchased gifts for three family members.