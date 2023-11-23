Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Evans spent the first part of the season on Miami's practice squad before rejoining the squad on Nov. 21, 2023. Between his practice squad stints this season, he played five games for Chicago, totaling 30 carries for 105 yards (3.5 avg.) and one touchdown, along with seven receptions for 49 yards (7.0 avg.). Evans has played in 17 career games for two teams, spending two seasons with Tennessee (2020-21) and two with Chicago (2022-23). He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (93rd overall) by Tennessee in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Appalachian State.