Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Da'Shawn Hand

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand.
Hand played in 16 games for Miami last season, totaling 17 tackles (six solo), 1.0 sack and two passes defensed. He's appeared in 47 career games with 11 starts, having also played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hand played collegiately at Alabama.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Da’Shawn Hand
|DT
|6-3
|297
|11/14/95
|7
|Alabama ’18
|Woodbridge, Va
|FA, ‘23