PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Relieve Head Coach Brian Flores of His Duties

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. " After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."