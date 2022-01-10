PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Relieve Head Coach Brian Flores of His Duties

Jan 10, 2022 at 09:41 AM

The Miami Dolphins announced today that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties. Flores completed his third season as head coach with a 24-25 record.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. " After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future."

Flores was named the 13th head coach in team history on Feb. 4, 2019. He began his coaching career as a special teams assistant for New England from 2008-09. In 2010, Flores served as an offensive assistant and worked with special teams. He spent his final eight seasons (2011-18) in New England coaching defense.

