Miami Dolphins Unveil Six Former Players To Walk Of Fame

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they will add the stars of six former players to the team's Walk of Fame this season: safety Dick Anderson, wide receiver Mark Clayton, wide receiver Mark Duper, tackle Jon Giesler, linebacker John Offerdahl and defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor.

The six combined to earn 22 Pro Bowl selections, seven first-team All Pro nods, won seven AFC Championships and two Super Bowl titles. The group collectively played 61 seasons for the Dolphins, appearing in 828 games with 741 starts.

Anderson was a three-time Pro Bowl safety (1972-74) and played in 10 seasons (1968-77) for the Dolphins. One of the leaders on the No Name Defense, he was a first-team All-Pro selection on the 1972 undefeated team. In 1973, Anderson led the league in interceptions (8) and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, assisting the Dolphins in winning their second straight Super Bowl. His 34 career interceptions are still second all-time in Dolphins history. Anderson was named to the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 3, 2006, is a member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team and Dolphins' 50th Season All-Time Team. Anderson was also enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

Clayton was a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (1984-86, 1988, 1991) and played 10 seasons (1983-92) for the Dolphins. He saw action in 142 games with 127 starts during his Dolphins tenure and totaled 550 receptions for 8,643 yards (15.7 avg.) and 81 touchdowns. His 550 receptions and 81 receiving touchdowns are both franchise records that still stand today. Clayton set the NFL record (since eclipsed) with 18 receiving touchdowns in 1984. He also led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1988 (14). He was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 15, 2003 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team.

Duper played 11 seasons with the Dolphins (1982-92) and was a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver (1983-84, 1986). He totaled four 1,000-yard seasons (1983-84, 1986, 1991) and 22 100-yard efforts. He is the team's all-time leader with 8,869 career receiving yards. His 511 receptions are second in team history while his 59 touchdown receptions are third. A downfield threat, Duper averaged 17.4 yards per reception throughout his career, the second-best mark in franchise annals and the sixth-highest in NFL history among receivers with 500-plus career catches. He was inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll on Dec. 15, 2003 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team.

Giesler played 10 NFL seasons (1979-88), all with the Dolphins. He played in 126 career games with 105 starts, all at left tackle. As the anchor of Miami's offensive line, Geisler helped the Dolphins lead or tie for the league lead in fewest sacks allowed in each of his final seven seasons (1982-88). He helped Miami win two AFC Championships (1982 and 1984) and protected the blind side of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for the first six years of Marino's career. He was the team's 1987 nominee for the Ed Block Courage Award and was selected by fans to the organization's silver anniversary team.

Offerdahl was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (1986-90) and the 1986 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after the Dolphins selected him in the second round (52nd overall) of the 1986 NFL Draft. Offerdahl earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1990. He was named to the Dolphins Honor Roll on Oct. 31, 2013 and is a member of the team's 50th Season All-Time Team. Offerdahl was named the team's Ed Block Courage Award nominee in 1993 and is a three-time recipient (1989-90, 1993) of the team's Nat Moore Community Service Award.