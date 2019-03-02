I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine

Here were some of the noteworthy comments from the 2019 scouting combine media sessions Saturday, along with some perspective:
“I’m excited just to get a sack. It’s going to be a special moment when I do.’’
— Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen has a clear vision of what he wants to do in the NFL. He had a lot of sacks last year when he finished with 17 on his way to winning the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski awards. Allen is expected to be among the top five picks in the 2019 draft.
“There’s always pressure. I followed Joey at St. Thomas, I followed Joey and Ohio State and now I’m following Joey into the league. I’m kind of used to it by now.”
— Nick Bosa indeed had some big footsteps to follow after his brother became a star in high school, college and was the third pick in the 2016 draft. Nick lived up to expectations both at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale and at Ohio State and will be a high draft pick as well. The only question remaining is whether Nick will have the same kind of immediate impact as Joey did with the Chargers.
“We're just trying to continue that legacy at The U, having guys who come into the NFL and produce right away or guys that help teams become powerhouses. That’s what we're trying to do.”
— Defensive end Joe Jackson is among five University of Miami defensive prospects at the 2019 combine, along with defensive tackle Gerald Willis, cornerback Mike Jackson, and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine. Jackson was a consistent pass rusher at UM, finishing with 22.5 sacks over the past three seasons.
“It’s crazy, but it’s a blessing. It’s something that we worked hard for.”
— Defensive end Clelin Ferrell addressed the eye-opening Clemson feat of having five defensive linemen at the same combine. Ferrell said there’s no internal competition as to who among the five will get drafted the earliest because he’s focused strictly on doing whatever he can to help his stock. He said that’s the same approach he took when he was hearing talk during the season of Clemson perhaps having the best defensive line in college football history — something he now says looking back is the case.