I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine

— Defensive end Clelin Ferrell addressed the eye-opening Clemson feat of having five defensive linemen at the same combine. Ferrell said there’s no internal competition as to who among the five will get drafted the earliest because he’s focused strictly on doing whatever he can to help his stock. He said that’s the same approach he took when he was hearing talk during the season of Clemson perhaps having the best defensive line in college football history — something he now says looking back is the case.