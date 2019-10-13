Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Redskins

- Offensive lineman Jesse Davis, wide receiver Albert Wilson and safety Bobby McCain will make their return to the lineup against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but the Dolphins will be without wide receiver Jakeem Grant and cornerback Xavien Howard.
- Wilson missed the previous three games because of hip/calf injuries, and Davis and McCain missed the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 29.
- Cornerback Jomal Wiltz and wide receiver Allen Hurns also will be back in the lineup after missing the Chargers game with a groin injury and a concussion, respectively.
- Grant and Howard both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- Along with Grant and Howard, the Dolphins inactives will be CB Johnson Bademosi, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, G/G Chris Reed and C/G Keaton Sutherland.
- Cornerback Nik Needham, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will be active and in line to make his NFL debut.
- The Redskins inactives will be QB Colt McCoy, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis and WR Cam Sims.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
- The honorary captains will be Dolphins Cancer Challenge Heavy Hitters Sean Clancy, Chris Conlin and Nat Moore.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures of 85-86 degree with partly sunny skies.
- There’s a chance of precipitations between 43 and 47 percent in those three hours.