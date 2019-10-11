Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Redskins

OVERVIEW: The Redskins will be playing their first game under interim head coach Bill Callahan when they come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Jay Gruden was relieved of his duties Monday, one day after a loss against the New England Patriots dropped Washington’s record to 0-5 and continued a slide that began after Washington got to 6-3 in 2018. The Redskins actually got off to a great start in the 2019 season opener as they led the Philadelphia Eagles 20-7 at halftime, but things have gone downhill since that time. After the Eagles came back to defeat them 32-27, the Redskins dropped decisions against the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and New England. Washington has used three quarterbacks so far this season. Veteran Case Keenum began the season as the starter, though he was replaced by first-round pick Dwayne Haskins against the Giants. Veteran Colt McCoy, who began the season nursing a shin injury, got the start against New England, but Washington’s only touchdown in a 33-7 loss came on a 65-yard run by wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. Keenum is expected to start once again against the Dolphins. The touchdown by Sims is the only running play of more than 15 yards for the Redskins this season. The primary ball carrier this season has been seven-time Pro Bowl selection Adrian Peterson, though he’s averaging only 2.7 yards on his 40 rushing attempts in 2019. Running back Chris Thompson leads the team with 25 receptions, but the big story in the passing game has been rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who became the first player in NFL history with at least five catches and one touchdown catch in each of his first three career games. The defense features four former first-round picks in the starting lineup — defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Montez Sweat — along with three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, signed as an unrestricted free agent away from the New York Giants this offseason. Punter Tress Way is among the best in the NFL at this position. He comes into the game today averaging 51.4 gross yards per punt with a remarkable net average of 46.4 yards.