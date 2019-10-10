Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Redskins

A bye week for the Dolphins doesn’t change the issues along the line of scrimmage for the Dolphins on offense. The offensive line must be able to control the strength of the Redskins defense, which is their front seven. Miami has played with a different starting lineup along the offensive line in each of its first four games, and there’s a chance we might see a new lineup again this Sunday. Hopefully starting tackle Jesse Davis can return to one of the two tackle spots coming back from a right arm injury and should be paired with J’Marcus Webb opposite him. This should help stabilize the edge pressure from the Washington defense and hopefully jump start a running game that hasn’t found consistent traction over the first quarter of the season. If running backs Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage can take some pressure off of quarterback Josh Rosen and the passing game, Miami should be poised to win their first game of the season.