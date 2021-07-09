RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced their preseason television broadcast team for the 2021 season.

Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor will once again serve as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts. He'll be joined in 2021 by Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play and Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.

Taylor is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, becoming just the second Dolphins defensive player (Nick Buoniconti) to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 139.5 sacks, which was sixth-most in NFL history at the time of his retirement following the 2011 season. Taylor's nine defensive touchdowns are the most in NFL history by a defensive lineman or linebacker. He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2007 and earned three first-team All-Pro selections (2000, 2002 and 2006) and six Pro Bowl nods (2000, 2002, 2004-07).

It will be Taylor's second season on the preseason television crew after he joined the broadcast team in 2019 (there were no preseason games in 2020). Taylor also serves as an analyst on the Miami Dolphins Radio Network and is the defensive coordinator for the two-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Goldstein has been the television play-by-play voice of the Florida Panthers since 2007. He has covered four Winter Olympics for CBS Radio/Westwood One, including hockey play-by-play at the 2014 Sochi and 2010 Vancouver games. Additionally, Goldstein has covered numerous Super Bowls and Stanley Cup Finals for Westwood One and the US Open for USTA, ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

A familiar voice in South Florida, Goldstein is currently an anchor for WFOR CBS4 and hosted pre- and post-game shows for the Miami Dolphins Radio Network from 1995-2004 and 2012-15. He's also hosted morning shows on Miami's Sports Radio AM 560 The Joe WQAM and 940 WINZ.

Bokamper began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 1976 as the team's first round draft pick. During his 10 years with the Dolphins, he played both linebacker and defensive end, earning Pro Bowl recognition in 1980 as a linebacker. In addition to his sideline duties, Bokamper appears on Dolphins podcasts and hosts the "Coach Brian Flores Show."