Roster Moves: Dolphins Promote QB Sinnett to Active, Place QB Tagovailoa on IR

Sep 25, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster and placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve.

Sinnett has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game but was dressed for two in 2020. During the 2021 preseason, Sinnett completed 30-of-45 passes (66.7 pct.) for 401 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 107.7. Sinnett joined the Dolphins practice squad on Sept. 14, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Tampa Bay on May 4, 2020.

Tagovailoa has played in 12 career games with 11 starts. He's completed 203-of-321 passes (63.2 pct.) for 2,029 yards, 12 touchdowns and a passer rating of 85.8 in his career. Tagovailoa originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (fifth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Reid Sinnett QB 6-4 220 2/5/97 1 San Diego '20 Johnston, Iowa FA, '20

