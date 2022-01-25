Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DB D'Angelo Ross to futures contract

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive back D'Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract.
Ross played in three games with one start for New England in 2021, totaling three tackles (two solo). He also played in New England's AFC Wild Card game. Ross spent the entire 2020 season on New England's practice squad and missed the 2019 season on injured reserve. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New England on May 2, 2019.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|D’Angelo Ross
|DB
|5-9
|190
|10/29/96
|2
|New Mexico ’19
|La Puente, Calif.
|FA, '22