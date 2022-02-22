Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Chris Streveler 

Feb 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler has played in seven career games over two seasons (2020-21) with Arizona, completing 17-of-25 passes (68.0 pct.) for 141 yards and one touchdown. He also spent part of the 2021 season on Baltimore's practice squad. Streveler played two seasons (2018-19) for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League and was part of the Blue Bombers' 2019 Grey Cup championship team.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Chris Streveler QB 6-1 216 1/6/95 2 South Dakota '18 Crystal Lake, Ill. FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DE Daeshon Hall and FB John Lovett 

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive end Daeshon Hall and fullback John Lovett.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce 2022 coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins today announced Head Coach Mike McDaniel's coaching staff for the 2022 season.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver River Cracraft.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins name McDaniel head coach

The Miami Dolphins today announced Mike McDaniel has been named the 14th head coach in franchise history.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Partners with the V Foundation to Announce a $5M Commitment in Support of Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

V Foundation's 5-year partnership will support the DCC's $75M commitment to Sylvester
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign WR DeVonte Dedmon to futures contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins sign DB D'Angelo Ross to futures contract

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive back D'Angelo Ross to a reserve/futures contract.
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign RB Doaks and DB Wilson to Reserve/Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Gerrid Doaks and defensive back Quincy Wilson to reserve/futures contracts.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program. The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and training for employment readiness. Guidelines for the scholarship and grant are below:
news

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign WR Core, CB Davis, T Pankey, T Smith to Reserve/Futures Contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Cody Core, cornerback Javaris Davis, tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Kion Smith to reserve/futures contracts.
news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Relieve Head Coach Brian Flores of His Duties

The Miami Dolphins announced today that head coach Brian Flores has been relieved of his duties. Flores completed his third season as head coach with a 24-25 record.
Advertising