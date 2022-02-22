Roster Moves: Dolphins sign QB Chris Streveler 

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Chris Streveler.
Streveler has played in seven career games over two seasons (2020-21) with Arizona, completing 17-of-25 passes (68.0 pct.) for 141 yards and one touchdown. He also spent part of the 2021 season on Baltimore's practice squad. Streveler played two seasons (2018-19) for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League and was part of the Blue Bombers' 2019 Grey Cup championship team.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Chris Streveler
|QB
|6-1
|216
|1/6/95
|2
|South Dakota '18
|Crystal Lake, Ill.
|FA, ‘22