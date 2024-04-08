 Skip to main content
Miami Dolphins
Advertising

Miami Dolphins Sign Teair Tart

Apr 08, 2024 at 04:00 PM

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart.

Tart has played in 47 NFL games with 36 starts in his career, spending time with Tennessee (2020-23) and Houston (2023). He began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 7, 2020. Tart has recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Tart played collegiately at Florida International.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Teair Tart DT 6-2 304 2/28/97 5 FIU ’20 Philadelphia, Pa. FA, ‘24

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Kendall Lamm

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed tackle Kendall Lamm.
news

Miami Dolphins Host Fourth Annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick presented by Pepsi

Miami Dolphins and Pepsi host the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick to discuss community impact and more. 
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Raheem Mostert to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a contract extension through the 2025 season.
news

Miami Dolphins to Expand Marketing Efforts in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico

The Miami Dolphins now own marketing rights in six countries, including Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom.
news

Miami Dolphins Set to Host 25th Annual FINS Weekend Benefiting Baptist Health Foundation

The Miami Dolphins are excited to announce the 25th annual FINS Weekend on May 31-June 1, 2024, bringing together Dolphins players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans, with proceeds donated to Baptist Health Foundation in support of Baptist Health.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign Braxton Berrios

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed wide receiver Braxton Berrios.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-sign River Cracraft

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed wide receiver River Cracraft.
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Da'Shawn Hand

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand
news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Isaiah Wynn

The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jack Driscoll

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jack Driscoll as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.
Advertising