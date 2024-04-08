Miami Dolphins Sign Teair Tart

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart.
Tart has played in 47 NFL games with 36 starts in his career, spending time with Tennessee (2020-23) and Houston (2023). He began his career as an undrafted college free agent with Tennessee on May 7, 2020. Tart has recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Tart played collegiately at Florida International.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Teair Tart
|DT
|6-2
|304
|2/28/97
|5
|FIU ’20
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|FA, ‘24