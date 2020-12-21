Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins Week 15 Win Over Patriots

This defense has played with consistency and tenacity for the majority of the season, and this week against New England was another example of displaying those traits. They limited the Patriots offense to just four field goals, and it was the third time this season the Dolphins defense hasn't allowed a touchdown! The entire defense played with an aggressive style on Sunday, and that type of play has been a huge factor in leading this team to win eight of their last 10 games. Quarterback Cam Newton was harassed, hit and sacked three times. Linebacker Jerome Baker now has back to back games with at least one sack and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his ninth sack of the year. He now ranks ninth in the NFL in sacks and his 21 quarterback hits also come in at ninth in the league. The Miami defense also found a way to slow down the rushing attack of New England, mainly limiting Newton's ability to take over a game by using his legs on the perimeter of the defense. Newton was only able to muster 38 yards in the ground, and his usual ability to extend drives running the ball disappeared under a swarming defense. But the biggest asset of the defense has been their ability to get their hands on the football. Against New England, Miami defenders forced four fumbles, one resulting in a fumble recovered by linebacker Elandon Roberts in the third quarter. That turnover extended their takeaway streak to 20 games, which is the longest takeaway streak in the NFL. Cornerback Xavien Howard, who forced that fumble recovered by Roberts, now has been involved in 10 of those takeaways this season. The Dolphins defense now ranks first in the league in takeaways, and in third down defense. They held the Patriots offense to just two of nine on third down conversion attempts and just over 22 minutes in time of possession. This group will need to keep raising the bar, finding different ways to stop the Raiders and the Bills on the road over the next two week. If they do, the Dolphins will continue to suit up and play in the second week of January!