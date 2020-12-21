The Blitz: Youth Movement

They Said It

Yesterday's win guarantees the Dolphins a winning season in 2020, the first for the franchise since 2016. It's also the first winning season in the two-year career of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was the first draft pick under Head Coach Brian Flores.

Sunday, he was asked to reflect on his time as a Miami Dolphin.

"Since day one, there was never a doubt in my mind after I met Coach Flores and got around the organization that we could do some good things," Wilkins said. "I just hope that good things can continue to keep happening for us; but it's all about putting the work in, putting the work in each and every week and just keeping moving. I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Around the Beat

Players like newcomer Salvon Ahmed have given this team a boost. Ahmed entered Sunday with 166 rushing yards in three career games and went for a season-high 122 yards as the Dolphins rolled up a season-best 250 rushing yards in the 22-12 win over the Patriots.

Adam Beasley wrote about the Dolphins ground game, Michael Dieter's first offensive appearance of the year, and the second half explosion that produced 22 points on four possessions.