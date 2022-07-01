2022 Positional Preview – Tight Ends

Jul 01, 2022 at 01:50 AM
We're just one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the second of our position preview series featuring the team's tight ends:

TIGHT ENDS

(in numerical order)

#48 TANNER CONNER
6-3 | 226 | Idaho State '22

An undrafted rookie from Idaho State, Conner is making the transition from college wide receiver to NFL tight end. A big-play receiver in college, Conner averaged more than 15.0 yards per catch in each of his final four seasons. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors during the spring 2021 season and second-team All-Big Sky recognition during the fall 2021 season. Conner was also an all-conference track and field athlete at Idaho State, competing in sprints and hurdles.

#80 ADAM SHAHEEN
6-7 | 257 | Ashland '17

The Dolphins acquired Shaheen in a trade with Chicago on July 26, 2020. A former second-round pick, Shaheen has played in 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins, totaling 24 receptions for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first three NFL seasons (2017-19) with the Bears, where he played in 27 games and tallied another 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

#81 DURHAM SMYTHE
6-6 | 246 | Notre Dame '18

Smythe was a fourth-round pick (123rd overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft and has played in 63 games with 41 starts in his four seasons with the team. He set career highs in both receptions (34) and receiving yards (357) last year, appearing in all 17 games. Smythe has increased his reception and receiving yard totals in all four of his NFL seasons.

#82 CETHAN CARTER
6-3 | 248 | Nebraska '17

The Dolphins signed Carter as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati in 2021. He played in 16 games in his first season with Miami, catching two passes for 16 yards. Carter is also active on special teams, where he's made at least seven tackles in all four of his NFL seasons (2017, 2019-21). After a standout career at Nebraska, he made Cincinnati's initial 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent back in 2017.

#84 HUNTER LONG
6-5 | 254 | Boston College '21

Long enters his second NFL season after he was drafted by Miami in the third round (81st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in seven games and made two starts as a rookie, recording one catch for eight yards. Long led all FBS tight ends with 57 receptions as a junior at Boston College in 2020, earning first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American honors.

#88 MIKE GESICKI
6-6 | 247 | Penn State '18

A second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gesicki has become one of the most productive tight ends in team history. He's improved his receptions and receiving yard totals in each of his four NFL seasons. In 2021, Gesicki tied the team's single-season tight end receptions record with 73 (Randy McMichael, 2004). His 780 receptions that year were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins annals (Randy McMichael, 2004). Gesicki has 199 career receptions for 2,255 yards, both of which are third-most by a tight end in team history.

For an in-depth preview, listen to Travis Wingfield's recent Drive Time podcast on tight ends.

