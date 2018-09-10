AC In The AM: A Long Day With A Strong Finish

But those were the only glaring mistakes. Tannehill otherwise was sharp, encouraging news after missing so much time. He hit 20 of 28 passes, two for touchdowns to Stills. More than that, he seemed comfortable running this offense, moving well, taking off and running on occasion, generally making the right decisions. Now it comes down to building off this performance, to eliminating the mistakes and to continue to re-fine his game. The arrow, after Sunday, is clearly pointing up.

"He'll clean up the turnovers," said coach Adam Gase. "But it was good to see him back out there."