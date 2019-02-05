AC In The AM: Brian Flores Impressive On Day One

So many things make Flores attractive, but none are any more important than the relationship he has with Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier. There is a mutual respect here, a similar philosophy and a common belief on what needs to be done and how it needs to happen.

You can’t minimize the significance of this. The most successful franchises have stability at the top, people who embrace similar values and objectives, people who know they have each other’s back. No doubt Grier and Flores won’t see eye to eye on everything; that’s the nature of this business. But the fact that they share so many of the same values, the fact that they believe in and trust one another, will give this team the absolute best opportunity to succeed.