AC In The AM: Coaching Staff Shares Similar Mindset

They each have their own unique story, a path that led them to where they were last Friday morning, sitting at tables under the big practice bubble at the Dolphins training facility as members of Brian Flores’ first coaching staff.

But as much as their journeys differ, they now share a common bond that was so evident in listening to each one of them talk, a bond that has so much to do with a deep respect for Brian Flores and a shared vision on how to build this team the right way.