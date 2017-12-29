AC in the AM: Dolphins Hope To End Bills' Season

Since 2000, the rivalry has been relatively even, the Bills holding a narrow 18-17 edge. Which brings us to Sunday. Both teams will be wearing throwback uniforms. Wonder if it'll be a throwback type of game? From the 70s? The 80's?

"There is no quit in our team," said veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, just this week named the team's MVP. "These guys all want to go out with a win."

Especially because it's the Bills.

The Dolphins will have to play significantly better than they did two weeks ago in upstate New York in order to accomplish that. That day the Bills prevailed 24-16 behind the scrambling of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, some impressive runs and catches by LeSean McCoy and a defense that intercepted Jay Cutler three times.

Wake well remembers a play in that game when Taylor was in his grasp. Would have been a huge sack. Somehow Taylor got away just as Kansas City's Alex Smith got away from Wake last Sunday, a play remarkably similar to the one in Buffalo. "We can't just play a half of the play, you have to play the whole play," said Wake. "Obviously we have to make those plays when they come."

So the challenge on Sunday? Keep Taylor in the pocket. Be aware of McCoy at all times. Try to build an early lead and feed off that. And when you have victory within your grasp, don't let go or, as Wake put iy, "we have to go out and finish plays."

There will be plenty of time to evaluate the season. Sunday is about finishing strong, about securing another AFC East win and about playing well against one of the Dolphins' most heated rivals.