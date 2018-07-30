AC In The AM: Four Practices, What Do We Know?

After four days of practice, after carefully dissecting everything that has transpired, my notebook is filled with thoughts and observations. So allow me on this last Monday morning of July to share some of the things I've jotted down:

• This is the first summer in years when the Dolphins have had a starting offensive line in place from Day One. No, it hasn't been officially announced and things can certainly change. But with those qualifiers out of the way, it is invaluable that these five players get to grow together as a unit. "Learning the little things together can turn into big things later," said guard Josh Sitton. "It's huge that we get to work together every day." For those who need a reminder, there's Laremy Tunsil and Sitton on the left side, Daniel Kilgore at center and Ja'Wuan James and Jesse Davis on the right side. I fully expect this summertime work to pay big dividends in the fall.