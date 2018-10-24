AC In The AM: Frank Gore's Remarkable Run Continues

"As you get older, and you keep playing this game, you have to respect it," Gore says. "You can't think about age. You have to continue like you're a young man out there."

"Think about my whole career," he says, his mind racing back through the years. "You think when I went to Miami, I played as a freshman. I go in and compete to be a starter. I tear my ACL, come back, I start, get off to a couple of good games and then get hurt again. You hear everybody saying, 'Oh, he's done.' I get drafted in the third round. People still said I got drafted too high, saying I'll only play three years. But I'm still playing now. So (Forever Grinding) means a lot. Yeah, it does. The way I've been raised, the way my career has been going. So, yeah, it means a lot."